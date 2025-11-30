Kaprizov scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Kaprizov tallied at 9:37 of the first period to open the scoring. The 28-year-old is on a five-game goal streak, and he's found the scoresheet in his last seven contests, amassing seven goals and two assists in that span. The superstar winger is up to 17 goals, 31 points, 89 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances this season. If he can stay healthy, a 100-point campaign is within reach given his immense talent.