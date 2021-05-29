Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Kaprizov tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally, but that was it for the Wild's offense in the elimination game. The 24-year-old winger struggled in the playoffs with only three points, 11 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating in the seven-game series. He'll head into 2021-22 as a top-six winger -- after a 51-point rookie campaign, fantasy managers will likely look to invest an early-round pick to roster Kaprizov.