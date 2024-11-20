Kaprizov scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Both tallies came in the third period as the Wild put the game away. Kaprizov has found the back of the net in three straight games, continuing a blistering start to the season that has seen the 27-year-old superstar collect 13 goals and 33 points in 18 contests with 58 shots on net and a plus-17 rating.