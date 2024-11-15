Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.
Kaprizov made it easy to forget five giveaways by logging his 11th multi-point effort in 16 outings. He initiated a pretty passing sequence along with Marcus Johansson to set up Matt Boldy's goal midway through the second period. The helper was Kaprizov's 20th, which ranks third in the NHL. He later scored into an empty for his 10th goal (20.0 shooting percentage).
