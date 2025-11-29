Kaprizov scored two goals in a 3-2 shootout win over Colorado on Friday.

The first goal -- Kaprizov's 200th in the NHL -- deflected off his skate and in. It ended the Avs franchise shutout streak at 217:42. He scored his second from the slot off a nice feed from Ryan Hartman who had wrapped around the net. Kaprizov (344 games) became the fourth-fastest player drafted in the fifth round or later to score 200 goals, joining Hall-of-Famers Brett Hull (280 games), Luc Robitaille (323 games) and Pavel Bure (328 games).