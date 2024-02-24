Kaprizov logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games (five goals, 10 assists) with the helper on Jonas Brodin's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Kaprizov is in the midst of another productive campaign with 60 points, 173 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 50 appearances. He'd still need to surge to get back to the 100-point threshold, but Kaprizov should have no problem exceeding the 75 points he recorded last season.