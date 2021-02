Kaprizov produced an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Kaprizov set up Victor Rask for the latter's second goal of the contest, which ultimately forced overtime. The 23-year-old Kaprizov has a point in every other game over his last nine outings. He's up to eight points in 10 contests overall, with a healthy role in the top six and on the power play, although he's yet to earn a point with the man advantage.