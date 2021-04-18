Kaprizov scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The goal was Kaprizov's 36th point of the season, tying him with Marian Gaborik for the most points by a rookie in franchise history. The 23-year-old Kaprizov has added 109 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 43 contests. There's a strong chance he sets the record before the end of the season.