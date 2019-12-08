Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Meets with GM
General manager Bill Guerin was in Russia last week to meet with Kaprizov and discuss his NHL future, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Guerin was in Moscow with his prized prospect from Sunday to Tuesday last week, not only watching him play, but conducting meetings with Kaprizov and his agent. The Russian already expressed his plan to join the Wild next season with his contract in the KHL up, but Guerin reiterated that the team won't put any pressure on him to jump to the NHL. Kaprizov would be a huge boost to a Wild lineup with his electrifying talent, as he's racked up 16 goals and 30 points in 31 KHL games this campaign as a 22-year-old.
