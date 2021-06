Kaprizov was selected as the Calder Trophy winner as the NHL's best rookie.

Kaprizov was a virtual lock for the award after a consistent and excellent first NHL campaign. He had three points in his debut, and he finished the year with 27 goals and 24 assists in 55 regular-season outings. The 24-year-old Russian winger will look to build on his impressive start next year once he signs a new contract -- he's set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.