Kaprizov found the back of the net in Minnesota's 4-1 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Kaprizov scored at 17:09 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but Minnesota couldn't manage anything else offensively for the rest of the contest. It was his 20th goal and 45th point in 35 games this season. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last eight games, and the 25-year-old has recorded three goals and 11 points over that span.