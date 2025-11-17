Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Kaprizov made the Golden Knights pay for Shea Theodore's hooking penalty, cashing in the game-winning goal at 4:50 of overtime. The 28-year-old Kaprizov has four goals, including two on the power play, and three assists over eight games in November. For the season, the superstar winger is at 11 goals, 23 points, 70 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 20 appearances. His tally Sunday was his first game-winner of the season.