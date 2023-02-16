Kaprizov tallied a goal in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.

Kaprizov's marker came at 14:07 of the third period to narrow the Avalanche's lead to 3-2, but Minnesota failed to close the gap any further. He has 31 goals and 64 points in 54 contests in 2022-23. Kaprizov has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last 11 games.