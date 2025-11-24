default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kaprizov scored a goal and took three shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Kaprizov continues to produce every time he gets the chance, and the star winger has found the back of the net in three of his last four games while also collecting at least one point in each of those four games. Kaprizov has 11 points (six goals, five assists) across his previous 10 games in November.

More News