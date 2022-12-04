Kaprizov collected a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games during a 5-4 shootout victory over the visiting Ducks on Saturday.

Releasing a wrist shot while falling to the ice in the slot, Kaprizov sent Saturday's matchup into overtime with a maker at 17:25 of the final frame. The 25-year-old left winger has collected seven goals and 11 assists during the point streak. The Wild's leading scorer with 15 goals and 16 assists, Kaprizov also beat goalie John Gibson during the shootout.