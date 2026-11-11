Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory over Montreal.

With Cole Caufield in the box to begin OT, Kaprizov blasted home a one-timer from the faceoff dot to the left of Jacob Fowler. It was Kaprizov's sixth PP tally of the season and his fourth GWG, and through 20 games he's produced an impressive 17 goals and 32 points, putting him third in the NHL in scoring -- the only non-Oiler in the top four -- and second in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy behind Leon Draisaitl's 18 tallies.