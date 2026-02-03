Kaprizov tallied two goals, including the game-winning goal, and fired four shots on net in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Kaprizov played the hero in Monday's contest, as he put the Wild up 2-0 in the first period before finding twine for the game-winning goal in the back half of overtime. The pair of tallies brought him up to 32 goals on the season to go along with 69 points, 200 shots on net and 34 hits across 57 games. Since Jan. 17, the 28-year-old superstar has been electric with seven goals and 17 points over nine games. All seven of the goals have been in his last six contests, where he also has 26 shots on net and is shooting at 26.9 percent in that span. He ranks seventh in the NHL in points and is showing no signs of slowing down, giving him a solid chance to reach the 100-point mark for the second time in his six-year career.