Kaprizov recorded two power-play goals in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets. He also added a power-play assist.

Kaprizov was unstoppable with the man advantage and found a way to contribute directly in three of Minnesota's four goals. He opened the season with a trio of assists in the 5-0 win over the Blues, giving him six points in just two games. It's still early in the season to draw any meaningful conclusions, but Kaprizov seems to be picking it up right where he left off after a 2024-25 campaign in which he posted 56 points in 41 regular-season contests.