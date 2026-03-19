Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaprizov (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Blackhawks.
Kaprizov is considered day-to-day due to the injury. Hunter Haight will likely draw into the lineup to help cover Kaprizov's absence. The Wild's next game is a big one at home versus the Stars on Saturday.
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