Kaprizov posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Kaprizov saw a month-long 14-game point streak end Saturday in Vancouver, but he made sure that didn't turn into a slump by getting right back on the scoresheet. He set up a Matthew Boldy goal in the first period of Monday's contest. Kaprizov remains one of the most electric players in the sport with 17 goals, 18 helpers, 18 power-play points, 118 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 28 appearances this season.