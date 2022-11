Kaprizov posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 1-0 win over the Kraken.

Kaprizov had the secondary helper on Mats Zuccarello's first-period tally, which was the only goal in the game. With three points in his last two games, Kaprizov is back to leading the Wild's offense by force after a pair of recent shutout losses. The winger has 10 goals, six helpers, 57 shots, a minus-5 rating, 13 hits and 13 PIM through 14 contests this season.