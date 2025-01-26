Kaprizov registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

This was Kaprizov's second game back after missing 12 contests due to a lower-body injury. He's taken a little time to get back up to speed, which is fair given the length of his absence. The 27-year-old is at 23 goals, 28 helpers, 126 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 36 appearances this season. Kaprizov was generating some MVP buzz prior to his injury, but the Wild and his fantasy managers just need him to look like the best player on the ice on a game-to-game basis.