Kaprizov (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Kaprizov, who was last in the lineup Saturday, was already expected to miss one-to-two weeks, per a report from Michael Russo of The Athletic on Monday, so putting him on IR doesn't alter his timetable. Regardless, Minnesota will sorely miss Kaprizov during his absence. The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 34 points in 34 appearances this season. Marcus Johansson is playing an expanded role with Kaprizov unavailable.