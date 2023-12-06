Kaprizov scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Kaprizov tucked in a rebound off the post early in the second period before setting up Matt Boldy's second goal of the game later in the frame. This was Kaprizov's third multi-point effort over the last six contests, a span in which he's been held off the scoresheet only once. The winger is up to eight goals, 23 points (13 on the power play), 78 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 23 games this season.
