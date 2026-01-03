Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on six shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Kaprizov's four-game point streak was snapped Wednesday versus the Sharks, but he bounced back with an early goal Friday. His tally opened the scoring at 5:39 of the first period. The winger is up to 24 goals, 48 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 42 appearances this season, down from the pace he had with 56 points in 41 regular-season outings a year ago. Even with a slight dip, Kaprizov remains one of the top wingers in the league.