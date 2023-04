Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on six shots and three hits in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars.

Kaprizov got a subtle tip on a Jared Spurgeon shot to open the scoring at 19:12 of the first period. While Kaprizov played in just two of the Wild's last 17 games due to a lower-body injury and rest, he'll likely gut things out during the playoffs. The 25-year-old was excellent in 2022-23 with 40 goals, 35 assists, 261 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-4 rating over 67 appearances.