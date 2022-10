Kaprizov scored during the 2-1 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.

Kaprizov, who has scored in consecutive outings, collected his sixth goal of the season 1 minute, 28 seconds into the first period. The play developed when the 2015 fifth-round draft pick carried the puck into the Red Wings' zone and beat goalie Ville Husso on a drive to the net. The 25-year-old left winger shared the team lead with five shots in 19:46 of ice time, the most among the Wild's forwards.