Kaprizov (upper body) is expected to miss one-to-two weeks, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Kaprizov, who was hurt in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, could be out until mid-January if he doesn't have a quick recovery. He has racked up 13 goals, 34 points and 110 shots on net in 34 contests this campaign. In Kaprizov's absence Sunday versus the Jets, Marcus Johansson played on the top line and recent call-up Nicolas Petan occupied a middle-six role.