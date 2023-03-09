Kaprizov (lower body) will miss the next three-four weeks, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

That's horrible news for Kaprizov and the Wild, who are tied for first place in the Central Division standings. Kaprizov was injured Wednesday when he did the splits and had Winnipeg's Logan Stanley fall on him awkwardly. The talented winger has 39 goals and 35 assists in 65 games this season. He could return as early as the end of March, but it is possible that he misses the remainder of the regular season if there are any setbacks.