Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Kaprizov has points in 10 of the last 11 games, racking up 11 tallies and three helpers in that span. The Russian rookie's tally Friday was his third game-winner of the season. He's up to 49 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 53 contests.