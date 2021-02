Kaprizov registered two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Kaprizov set up Mats Zuccarello on the opening tally and Victor Rask on an insurance goal in the third period. Saturday marked Kaprizov's second multi-point outing of the year -- his first came in the season opener when he had a goal and two helpers. He's been a relatively steady source of offense with three tallies, eight assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 14 appearances.