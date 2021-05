Kaprizov scored a goal on four shots and supplied an assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

Kaprizov had a helper on Nick Bonino's power-play goal in the second period. In the third, Kaprizov scored the game-tying goal with 1:32 left in the contest. The 24-year-old winger is up to 24 tallies, 45 points, 142 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 51 outings this season. He's collected 12 points with the man advantage.