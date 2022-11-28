Kaprizov logged a goal and two assists in Sunday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

Kaprizov opened the scoring midway through the first period before assisting on goals from Sam Steel and Matthew Boldy. Kaprizov extended his point streak to nine games with five goals and nine assists in that span. The 25-year-old winger has established himself as one of the league's premier scoring threats with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) through 21 games this season.