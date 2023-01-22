Kaprizov set up every Minnesota goal in a 5-3 loss to Florida on Saturday.

The first two were power-play markers by Matthew Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek, and the third was a late, third-period even-strength goal by Jared Spurgeon that pulled the Wild to within one. Kaprizov now has 56 points, including 30 helpers, in 45 games this season and is nearing the NHL's top-10 scoring list. Twenty-five of his points have come with the man advantage.