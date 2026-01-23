Kaprizov scored twice on eight shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Kaprizov's first goal was a power-play tally to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period. He helped out on Mats Zuccarello's equalizer at 6:11 of the third period before scoring the winning goal himself 45 seconds into overtime. Kaprizov is up to 10 points over his last four outings, all of which have been multi-point efforts. He's at 27 goals, 62 points (20 on the power play), 182 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 52 appearances this season.