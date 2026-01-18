Kaprizov notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

After having a hand in tallies by Ryan Hartman in the first period and Quinn Hughes in the second, Kaprizov set up Mats Zuccarello for the OT winner. Kaprizov has delivered four three-point performances in the last 17 games, a stretch in which the superstar winger has seven goals and 21 points.