Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Pockets three helpers in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kaprizov notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.
After having a hand in tallies by Ryan Hartman in the first period and Quinn Hughes in the second, Kaprizov set up Mats Zuccarello for the OT winner. Kaprizov has delivered four three-point performances in the last 17 games, a stretch in which the superstar winger has seven goals and 21 points.
