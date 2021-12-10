Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal and three shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kaprizov helped out on a Joel Eriksson Ek tally in the second period before depositing one of his own in the third. During his seven-game point streak, Kaprizov has five goals and nine assists. The Russian winger has avoided a sophomore slump -- he's up to 32 points (six on the power play), 87 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 26 appearances.