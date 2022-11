Kaprizov provided an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Kaprizov registered the secondary helper on Frederick Gaudreau's third-period tally. During his four-game point streak, Kaprizov has accumulated a goal and three assists. The star winger is as steady as ever in a top-line role, racking up 10 goals, eight helpers, 64 shots, 14 hits and a minus-4 rating through 16 contests. Nine of his 18 points have come on the power play.