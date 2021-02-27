Kaprizov scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Kaprizov opened the scoring at 12:33 of the first period. His goal sparked a rally for the Wild, which saw them score twice more in the next 3:03. He's up to a four-game point streak, during which the Russian winger has two tallies and five helpers. The 23-year-old has 16 points, 28 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 17 contests.