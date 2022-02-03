Kaprizov scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Kaprizov tallied at 14:08 of the second period to keep his hot run going. While not an official point streak due to his absence from a Jan. 8 game versus the Capitals, Kaprizov has racked up an impressive nine goals and 12 assists in his last 12 outings. The superstar winger is up to 19 goals, 53 points, 143 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-19 rating through 40 appearances while cementing his place among the NHL's top scorers in his second season.