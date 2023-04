Kaprizov (undisclosed) is expected to suit up versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Kaprizov has played in just one game over the team's last 15 contests in which he registered three shots while averaging 20:26 of ice time, including 6:03 with the man advantage. With Kaprizov back in the lineup, he figures to return to both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit where he will be capable of offering top-end fantasy value.