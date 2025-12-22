Kaprizov record an assist, put three shots on net, served two PIM and had two hits in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kaprizov managed to stay involved on offense in Sunday's loss when he picked up an assist on Ryan Hartman's lone goal for Minnesota. With the apple, Kaprizov has 20 assists, 42 points and 124 shots on net across 37 outings this season. While his numbers haven't jumped off the page this year, as the 56 points through 41 regular-season games did a year ago, he has remained a steady scorer with 11 points in his last nine contests. Kaprizov currently ranks tied for fifth in goals across the league and is 14th in points through Sunday's action. He is on pace for 93 points by the end of the season, giving him elite value in fantasy the rest of the way.