Kaprizov scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Kaprizov had gone three games without a goal, matching his longest drought of the season. He's now at five points in as many contests in January. The superstar winger is up to 25 goals, 52 points, 165 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 46 appearances. He's rarely held quiet for long, making him a reliable winger in all fantasy formats.