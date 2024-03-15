Kaprizov scored a goal on eight shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Kaprizov is on quite the surge with eight goals and three assists during his six-game point streak. The winger provided an insurance tally in the second period Thursday. He's up to 34 goals, 74 points, 212 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-11 rating over 60 appearances this season. Kaprizov needs one more point to match his total from 67 contests last year, though his career high of 108 from 2021-22 likely won't be topped.