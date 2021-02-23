Kaprizov scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Kaprizov had a hand in Mats Zuccarello's game-tying goal in the first period before scoring one of his own just 11 seconds later. Their line with Victor Rask combined for nine points in the game. Kaprizov is up to four goals, 13 points, 26 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 15 contests. The Russian winger hasn't gone more than two games without a point -- this high level of consistency makes the rookie a strong player in fantasy.