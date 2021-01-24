Kaprizov has supplied one goal and four assists across 18:31 of average ice time through the first five games this season.

The Russian has assimilated well to the North American game in his first season, not only producing on offense, but he's been responsible on the defensive end earning a plus-3 rating. At least in the early going, Kaprizov appears to be assuming a pass-first mentality, recording four assists and only 10 shots. The goals and points could certainly continue to come, however, as the 23-year-old has seen of 5:24 of power-play ice time per game this year. Expect Kaprizov to continue to produce from a fantasy perspective this season, firmly cementing himself in the race for the Calder Trophy.