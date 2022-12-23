Kaprizov logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kaprizov set up a Mats Zuccarello goal late in the second period. In doing so, Kaprizov avoided putting a zero in the points column -- he's only been held off the scoresheet in seven of 33 contests. The winger is up to 19 tallies, 24 helpers, 133 shots on net, 26 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-3 rating this season.