Kaprizov scored a goal and an assist on five shots, leading the Wild to a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

Kaprizov picked up a helper on Sam Steel's game-winning goal and added an empty-net goal to ice the game. He has been playing really well as of late, not hitting the scoresheet only twice in the last nine games while scoring nine points in that span. On the season, Kaprizov has 25 goals and 51 points in 41 games.