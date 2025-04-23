Kaprizov scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, added two hits, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Kaprizov scored the Wild's fourth and fifth goals of the contest, with the latter being an empty-netter. There's been no concern over Minnesota's top line early in the playoffs -- Kaprizov has earned five points, five shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over the first two games of the postseason. He'll look to keep things rolling on home ice in Thursday's Game 3.