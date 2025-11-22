Kaprizov recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Friday's win over the Penguins.

Kaprizov found the back of the net at the 1:09 mark of the second period with a tip-in, giving him 12 goals on the year, and he later assisted on Matt Boldy's second goal in the same frame. Kaprizov has 12 goals and 14 assists this season, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous wingers in the league after putting up 56 points in 41 regular-season games in 2024-25. It's still early in the season, but if Kaprizov stays healthy and productive, he could hover around the 100-point mark, something he already achieved in the 2021-22 campaign.